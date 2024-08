Glastonbury Festival 2023 - Day 3 GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 23: Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters gestures to the sky after referring to the late drummer Taylor Hawkins as the band perform on the Pyramid Stage on Day 3 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 23, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. The Glastonbury Festival of Performing Arts sees musicians, performers and artists come together for three days of live entertainment. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

He might be only 18-years old, but Shane Hawkins can absolutely rock! The son of the late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins, joined Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters on-stage in London to play “My Hero” and it was freakin’ awesome!