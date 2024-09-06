Slash released an album of music he recorded for Universal Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights

SLASH Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)

By Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

If Halloween Horror Nights is a must for you every year, you’re gonna want this album!

For the past six years, Slash has been writing and recording music for the “Universal Monsters” haunted house at Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights and now he’s released those compositions as an 11-track soundtrack.

The limited edition vinyl is called Music of Universal Studios Hollywood – Halloween Horror Nights. Here’s the catch though - it is only being sold ONSITE at Universal Studios Hollywood through November 5th. They had 100 copies available online but those immediately sold out, so if you want one of these albums, you’ve got to head to California or find a friend out there to buy one for you!

Check out a promo video of the album below.

Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Denise traded her beloved Memphis Grizzlies and BBQ in 2014 for beautiful weather, theme parks and her love for classic rock. She drives an awesome American muscle car, geeks out over her favorite TV shows, and can keep up with the boys when they’re talking sports.

