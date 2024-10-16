Some ‘Spirit Halloween’ stores will become ‘Spirit Christmas’ after October

Once Halloween is over and we pack up our spooky decorations, some of the Spirit Halloween stores that pop up every fall will be sticking around.
Select Spirit Halloween stores will remain open this year and transform into ‘Spirit Christmas’ locations.
A company spokesperson says those stores will offer a vast assortment of holidays items and guests will have the chance to meet Santa.
Now here’s the bad news, looks like all the locations are in the northeast:
- Marlton, NJ – Willow Ridge
- Brick, NJ – Market Place at Brick
- Mays Landing, NJ – Consumer Square
- Woodbridge, NJ – The Plaza at Woodbridge
- Albany, NY – Colonie Center
- Bohemia, NY – Sayville Plaza
- Poughkeepsie, NY – Chestnut Plaza
- Eria, PA – Mill Creek Mall
- Waterford, CT – Crystal Mall
- Dartmouth, MA – Faunce Corner Shopping Center
But hey, maybe it’ll be a success this year and there will be more next year!