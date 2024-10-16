Some ‘Spirit Halloween’ stores will become ‘Spirit Christmas’ after October

Once Halloween is over and we pack up our spooky decorations, some of the Spirit Halloween stores that pop up every fall will be sticking around.

Select Spirit Halloween stores will remain open this year and transform into ‘Spirit Christmas’ locations.

A company spokesperson says those stores will offer a vast assortment of holidays items and guests will have the chance to meet Santa.

Now here’s the bad news, looks like all the locations are in the northeast:

Marlton, NJ – Willow Ridge

Brick, NJ – Market Place at Brick

Mays Landing, NJ – Consumer Square

Woodbridge, NJ – The Plaza at Woodbridge

Albany, NY – Colonie Center

Bohemia, NY – Sayville Plaza

Poughkeepsie, NY – Chestnut Plaza

Eria, PA – Mill Creek Mall

Waterford, CT – Crystal Mall

Dartmouth, MA – Faunce Corner Shopping Center

But hey, maybe it’ll be a success this year and there will be more next year!