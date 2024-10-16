Some ‘Spirit Halloween’ stores will become ‘Spirit Christmas’ after October

Spirit Halloween opening Christmas-themed store in Western Pennsylvania Spirit Halloween opening Christmas-themed store in Western Pennsylvania

By Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Once Halloween is over and we pack up our spooky decorations, some of the Spirit Halloween stores that pop up every fall will be sticking around.

Select Spirit Halloween stores will remain open this year and transform into ‘Spirit Christmas’ locations.

A company spokesperson says those stores will offer a vast assortment of holidays items and guests will have the chance to meet Santa.

Now here’s the bad news, looks like all the locations are in the northeast:

  • Marlton, NJ – Willow Ridge
  • Brick, NJ – Market Place at Brick
  • Mays Landing, NJ – Consumer Square
  • Woodbridge, NJ – The Plaza at Woodbridge
  • Albany, NY – Colonie Center
  • Bohemia, NY – Sayville Plaza
  • Poughkeepsie, NY – Chestnut Plaza
  • Eria, PA – Mill Creek Mall
  • Waterford, CT – Crystal Mall
  • Dartmouth, MA – Faunce Corner Shopping Center

But hey, maybe it’ll be a success this year and there will be more next year!

Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Denise traded her beloved Memphis Grizzlies and BBQ in 2014 for beautiful weather, theme parks and her love for classic rock. She drives an awesome American muscle car, geeks out over her favorite TV shows, and can keep up with the boys when they’re talking sports.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!