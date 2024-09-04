Start planning- here are the best and worst places to retire

Lake Eola Park The downtown Orlando skyline as seen from Lake Eola Park. (SeanPavonePhoto/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Florida has always been a top retirement destination but you might be surprised at the top 5 places according to WalletHub’s latest ranking.

WalletHub looked at cost of living, tax laws, availability of activities, quality of health care, and then averaged them out to rank the cities.

And the Top 5 are....

1. Orlando!

2. Miami

3. Minneapolis (how’d that one slip in the top 5??)

4. Tampa

5. Fort Lauderdale

If you’re wondering about the worst places... several cities at the bottom are in California. The last four cities are Bakersfield, Rancho Cucamonga, Stockton, and San Bernardino.

Here’s a more detailed look at the list and rankings.