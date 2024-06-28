Stryper Announces 40th Anniversary Tour

It’s been just over 40 years since Stryper signed with Enigma records and released their debut album “The Yellow and Black Attack.” Four decades later and 3 Top 10′s, the band just announced their 40th anniversary tour.

The ‘Stryper 40′ tour kicks off September 11th in Greenville, TN and wraps up November 16th in Myrtle Beach, SC. They also released a new single called “End of Days.” They currently have two Florida dates on their tour schedule in November, with stops in Clearwater and Jacksonville. You can check out the full tour schedule here.



