Taco Bell is celebrating a “Bajaversary” Monday

By Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Taco Bell is celebrating 20 years of the fan favorite Mtn Dew Baja Blast on Monday July 29th!

To kick off the “Bajaversary”, for one day only this Monday while supplies last, you can get a free medium-sized Mtn Dew Baja Blast fountain drink or regular-sized Baja Blast Freeze at participating Taco Bell stores and via the Taco Bell app.

The Bajaversary celebration doesn’t stop Monday though, Taco Bell says to commemorate the milestone, they’re “giving fans what they deserve: more BAJA BLAST, more often, and in entirely new ways.” One of those “new” ways includes Mtn Dew Baja Blast gelato coming September 3rd!

Click here for more on everything coming for the Bajaversary!

Denise traded her beloved Memphis Grizzlies and BBQ in 2014 for beautiful weather, theme parks and her love for classic rock. She drives an awesome American muscle car, geeks out over her favorite TV shows, and can keep up with the boys when they’re talking sports.

