Taco Bell is celebrating a “Bajaversary” Monday

Sign For Fast Food Brand Taco Bell Sign for the fast food brand Taco Bell on 1st July 2024 in London, United Kingdom. Taco Bell is an American-based chain of fast food restaurants founded in 1962 by Glen Bell. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images) (Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Taco Bell is celebrating 20 years of the fan favorite Mtn Dew Baja Blast on Monday July 29th!

To kick off the “Bajaversary”, for one day only this Monday while supplies last, you can get a free medium-sized Mtn Dew Baja Blast fountain drink or regular-sized Baja Blast Freeze at participating Taco Bell stores and via the Taco Bell app.

The Bajaversary celebration doesn’t stop Monday though, Taco Bell says to commemorate the milestone, they’re “giving fans what they deserve: more BAJA BLAST, more often, and in entirely new ways.” One of those “new” ways includes Mtn Dew Baja Blast gelato coming September 3rd!

Click here for more on everything coming for the Bajaversary!