Tears For Fears announced new live album

Hall & Oates And Tears For Fears In Concert MIAMI, FL - JUNE 07: Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith of Tears For Fears perform in concert at American Airlines Arena on June 7, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images) (Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

By Jay Edwards

Having seen these guys on a few occasions, they’re incredibly good live. So, when I saw this, I figured I’d share the info with my fellow Tears For Fears fans.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Tears for Fears will be releasing a new live album next month. It’s called “Songs for a Nervous Planet” and it includes 18 live tracks that were recorded in 2022 and 2023 during their ‘Tipping Point’ tour.

In addition to the 18-live tracks, it’ll also have four new studio tracks, including their new single called “The Girl That I Call Home,” which was just released digitally this week.

The Drop date for “Songs for a Nervous Planet” will be October 25th.

Here’s one of my favorite songs from Tears For Fears below...


Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!