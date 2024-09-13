Tears For Fears announced new live album

Hall & Oates And Tears For Fears In Concert MIAMI, FL - JUNE 07: Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith of Tears For Fears perform in concert at American Airlines Arena on June 7, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images) (Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

Having seen these guys on a few occasions, they’re incredibly good live. So, when I saw this, I figured I’d share the info with my fellow Tears For Fears fans.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Tears for Fears will be releasing a new live album next month. It’s called “Songs for a Nervous Planet” and it includes 18 live tracks that were recorded in 2022 and 2023 during their ‘Tipping Point’ tour.

In addition to the 18-live tracks, it’ll also have four new studio tracks, including their new single called “The Girl That I Call Home,” which was just released digitally this week.

The Drop date for “Songs for a Nervous Planet” will be October 25th.

