That time Eddie Van Halen almost hung-up on Quincy Jones...

True story! In case you hadn’t heard, music legend Quincy Jones passed away Sunday at the age of 91. So, stories about his career and his impact on the music business are starting to come out and one of those stories involves Eddie Van Halen.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Eddie got a call from Quincy, but it almost ended very quickly!

Quincy Jones is the man who is responsible for recruiting Eddie to play on Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.” However, when Eddie got that call, he thought he was being pranked and that connection almost didn’t happen!

Telling the story to CNN in 2012, Eddie Van Halen said he shouted, “What the hell do you want?” He quickly apologized once he realized he was actually talking to THE Quincy Jones.

Eddie says he still wasn’t convinced until he went to the studio the next day and met with Quincy and MJ in person. He almost told Quincy to “Beat It” when he called him for “Beat It!”