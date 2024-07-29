Time to save: Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday is here

Florida begins back-to-school tax holiday

By Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

It’s time to tackle that back-to-school shopping while you can save some money doing it. And we all want to save any chance we get, right?

The Florida Sales Tax Holiday on back-to-school supplies runs from Monday, July 29th, through Sunday, August 11th.

Some highlights on what is tax-exempt: school supplies that cost $50 or less, clothes and shoes that cost $100 or less, and personal computers that cost $1,500 or less.

Head HERE for more specifics on what is covered and not covered, and some frequently asked questions.

Happy shopping!

Denise traded her beloved Memphis Grizzlies and BBQ in 2014 for beautiful weather, theme parks and her love for classic rock. She drives an awesome American muscle car, geeks out over her favorite TV shows, and can keep up with the boys when they’re talking sports.

