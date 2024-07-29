Time to save: Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday is here

It’s time to tackle that back-to-school shopping while you can save some money doing it. And we all want to save any chance we get, right?

The Florida Sales Tax Holiday on back-to-school supplies runs from Monday, July 29th, through Sunday, August 11th.

Some highlights on what is tax-exempt: school supplies that cost $50 or less, clothes and shoes that cost $100 or less, and personal computers that cost $1,500 or less.

Head HERE for more specifics on what is covered and not covered, and some frequently asked questions.

Happy shopping!