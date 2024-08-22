Took My GoPro On Pipeline: The Stand Up Surf Coaster At SeaWorld. It Will Make You Feel Funny

I love taking my GoPro on roller coasters so I can relive them sometimes, and share them with people who don’t get to ride roller coasters that often, or people who want to but for any number of reasons can’t ride coasters.

When I was at SeaWorld in Orlando last time to do the stage intro for Quiet Riot I got to ride one of their newest rides, Pipeline: The Surf Coaster. Its a standup coaster which is only the 2nd time I’ve ridden a stand up coaster. Check out my video:

Stand up coasters aren’t my favorite because they mess with your equilibrium that mess me up a little. Some people love them, and they can be a ton of fun. For me, though, being on a suspended seat that bounces in a different way than the coasters G-forces are hitting me throws my guts all out of whack. Also this one sent all the blood in me to my calves for some reason, so thankfully my blood vessels didn’t explode lol. But if you’re into stand up coasters, then you’ll probably dig this one.

