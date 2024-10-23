After a 5-year hiatus, Vans Warped Tour is returning to Orlando! The event that ran from 1995-2019 is coming to Camping World Stadium November 15th & 16th next year.

Known for its mix of punk rock, alternative and metal bands combined with skateboarding and alternative culture, the “Warped Tour” became one of the longest-running music festivals in North America. In the past, bands like Blink-182, Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Sublime have performed at the festival at some point.

The artists lineup hasn’t been announced yet, but is expected to be released soon.

Tickets for the 2025 Vans Warped Tour go on sale 10/24/24 at 12pm Eastern and can be purchased here.