Bret Michaels through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 08: Singer Bret Michaels of Poison performs at the after party for the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Rock Of Ages" at Hollywood and Highland on June 8, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Watching the trailer of the biography on Bret Michaels on A&E caught my attention when Bret said, “I’ve looked death in the face a lot of times...The doctor said if you have children, I’d bring them down here now.” Bret seems pretty pumped about the biography, so it must be pretty spot on.

It’s an entire series is doing, starting with Bret this Sunday and featuring other rockers like Sammy Hagar, Dee Snider, Sebastian Bach and more. You can check out the full schedule here.