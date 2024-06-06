VIDEO: Bruce Springsteen Shares Health Update After Canceling Shows

Bruce Springsteen postpones September concerts for peptic ulcer disease treatment Bruce Springsteen (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

By Jay Edwards

Bruce Springsteen is in NJ recuperating from his vocal issues after having to cancel some shows in Europe. However, he provided an update on how he’s doing and about the canceled shows.

He said, “I have to apologize again for missing those concerts, but more importantly than that I have to thank our incredible fans in the cities of Marseilles, and Milan and Prague for their beautiful serenading when we weren’t feeling so good.”

Concerts in France, Prague and Milan were postponed due to Springsteen’s “vocal issues” on doctor’s orders and large groups of fans in those cities subsequently took to the streets to sing and play Springsteen songs.

He said, “It was really touching, deeply emotional, and it’s something I won’t forget. We will be back, and we will give you the show of your lives. Thank you very much.”

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!