VIDEO: Bruce Springsteen Shares Health Update After Canceling Shows

Bruce Springsteen is in NJ recuperating from his vocal issues after having to cancel some shows in Europe. However, he provided an update on how he’s doing and about the canceled shows.

He said, “I have to apologize again for missing those concerts, but more importantly than that I have to thank our incredible fans in the cities of Marseilles, and Milan and Prague for their beautiful serenading when we weren’t feeling so good.”

Concerts in France, Prague and Milan were postponed due to Springsteen’s “vocal issues” on doctor’s orders and large groups of fans in those cities subsequently took to the streets to sing and play Springsteen songs.

He said, “It was really touching, deeply emotional, and it’s something I won’t forget. We will be back, and we will give you the show of your lives. Thank you very much.”