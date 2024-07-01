Video: Michael J. Fox jams on stage with Coldplay

I’m a big fan of Michael J. Fox and a fan of Coldplay, so this was too awesome not to share!
At their show over the weekend at the Glastonbury Festival in the UK, Coldplay brought out a surprise guest during their set! You guess it, actor Michael J. Fox joined the band, playing guitar on “Humankind” and “Fix You.”
He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease over 30 years ago and was in a wheelchair during the performance, but that didn’t matter, he rocked it! This video of him on stage is so good, it will definitely put a smile on your face.
Coldplay’s Chris Martin told their fans, “The main reason we’re in a band is because of ‘Back to the Future,’ so thank you to Michael, our hero.”
Michael appears on stage with Coldplay at the 1:56 mark in the video. But watch it from the beginning, it’s so powerful!