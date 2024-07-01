Video: Michael J. Fox jams on stage with Coldplay

2019 A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's - Inside NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 16: Michael J. Fox performs on stage at A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation on November 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation) (Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Michael J. )

By Jay Edwards

I’m a big fan of Michael J. Fox and a fan of Coldplay, so this was too awesome not to share!

At their show over the weekend at the Glastonbury Festival in the UK, Coldplay brought out a surprise guest during their set! You guess it, actor Michael J. Fox joined the band, playing guitar on “Humankind” and “Fix You.”

He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease over 30 years ago and was in a wheelchair during the performance, but that didn’t matter, he rocked it! This video of him on stage is so good, it will definitely put a smile on your face.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin told their fans, “The main reason we’re in a band is because of ‘Back to the Future,’ so thank you to Michael, our hero.”

Michael appears on stage with Coldplay at the 1:56 mark in the video. But watch it from the beginning, it’s so powerful!


Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!