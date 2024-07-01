Video: Michael J. Fox jams on stage with Coldplay

2019 A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's - Inside NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 16: Michael J. Fox performs on stage at A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation on November 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation) (Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Michael J. )

I’m a big fan of Michael J. Fox and a fan of Coldplay, so this was too awesome not to share!

At their show over the weekend at the Glastonbury Festival in the UK, Coldplay brought out a surprise guest during their set! You guess it, actor Michael J. Fox joined the band, playing guitar on “Humankind” and “Fix You.”

He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease over 30 years ago and was in a wheelchair during the performance, but that didn’t matter, he rocked it! This video of him on stage is so good, it will definitely put a smile on your face.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin told their fans, “The main reason we’re in a band is because of ‘Back to the Future,’ so thank you to Michael, our hero.”

Michael appears on stage with Coldplay at the 1:56 mark in the video. But watch it from the beginning, it’s so powerful!



