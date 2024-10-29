Vince Gill hates playing shows at the Sphere

‘The Long Goodbye’: Eagles announces farewell tour NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 29: Eagles, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, Don Henley, Decon Frey and Joe Walsh perform during the Eagles in Concert at The Grand Ole Opry on October 29, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

One of the coolest venues to open in the last 10 years has to be the new Sphere in Las Vegas. Fans are traveling thousands of miles just to attend special concerts hosted there, but one artist has hated the entire experience.

Vince Gill has played with the Eagles (on-and-off) since Glen Frye’s passing some years back. Right now the band is playing out their residency at The Sphere, but he doesn’t think that playing there is all it’s cracked up to be.

It’s the most people I’ve ever been ignored by. You’re playing, and they’re looking at all the stuff on the ceiling. They’re not paying attention to you. Music, to me, has never been visual. A great show, to me, is watching Merle Haggard stand there singing me great song, after great song. That’s still what I want to hear when I go hear music. I don’t necessarily want to see it. — Vince Gill via WhiskeyRiff

He’s probably right, if you go to The Sphere, you’re not gonna be watching the musicians that much. Just look at how awe-inspiring this place looks:

The timing of his comments are funny - because playing a show at the Sphere costs so much money to produce, whoever plays there has to do long-term residency performances. Gill unfortunately is currently scheduled to play the venue multiple times every week through March.

