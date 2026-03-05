Vixen guitarist Britt Lightning says the band is working on a new single Vixen is coming to Hard Rock Live Friday, March 6th, 2026. We caught up with guitarist Britt Lightning to talk the show, new music and more.

Vixen hit Hard Rock Live on Friday, March 6th, 2026. They’ll be performing on a great double bill with Quiet Riot. I caught up with Vixen guitarist Britt Lightning to discuss the show and more. Britt and I had just seen each other a couple weeks ago in LA for Rock N’ Roll Fantasy Camp where Britt is the musical director. You can learn more about that here.

Before Britt and I saw each other in LA, we had last seen each other at Hard Rock Live in October 2019 for the WMMO Halloween party that Vixen played with Sebastian Bach. The band has gone through some changes since then, but the current version of the band seems locked in and powerful.

Britt and I took some time to discuss that and a coming single from the band. It seems like next up in the process will be the vocals and then it’ll be ready for mixing. As much as Britt told us about the song, she did also keep a bit a mystery. She mentioned hoping to do a video for the tune, saying “I feel like when you hear the title of the song it screams music video.” I suggested the idea of doing a watch party for the music video when it is done. Hopefully that is something we’ll be able to make happen. Britt did mention shee feels any new music from the band will be concentrated towards singles and less an album.

Britt joined Vixen in 2017. That means, aside from drummer Roxy Petrucci, she has been the longest standing memberof the band. When I mentioned that Britt immediately sang the praises of her band mates Roxy, bassist Julia Lage and singer Rosa Laricchiuta.

Britt even related a story about recently running into Alex Van Halen and how glad he was to hear she was in Vixen and how well the band is doing. Britt was very honest in talking about being star struck meeting Alex. That brought us into speaking about still being music fans. I did ask Britt what the first record she bought was. She did mention artists outside of rock that she hadlistened to, but, was very clear in saying that when she heard “Eruption” for the first time, she made her mother bring her to the store to buy it. That day she purchased “Van Halen I” and their alnum “1984.”

Part of our conversation touched on a full length album she is working on with Tommy London. She said they have not announced anything about it, so stay tuned.

