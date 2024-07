Steven Tyler through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 20: Musician Steven Tyler poses during the 2011 NBA All-Star game at Staples Center on February 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

22 million views and mine wasn’t one of them! As a fan of Steven and of Nuno Bettencourt, I’m not sure how I missed this. But here’s a video I happened to stumble upon last night that I watched 3X because ot was so good. Steven and Nuno jammin’ “More Than Words” at the Nobel Peace Prize Concert in 2014.