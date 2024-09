Bruce Springsteen Performs At BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Steven Van Zandt of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band performs at BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 at Hyde Park on July 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Images) (Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

Am I the only person that has never been to a concert where a surprise “Special guest” has been brought out? I’ve been to 200+ concerts and I swear this has never happened at a show I’ve been to!

Anyway, I got my hands on some video of E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt rockin’ the stage with Eddie Vedder and Pearl Jam at Madison Square Garden. The played a cover of Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World.”