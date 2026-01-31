Watch Triumph’s Gil Moore talk about their tour kick off show and Make A Wish benefit in Orlando Triumph are kicking off their 50th annversary tour at Hard Rock Live in Orlando with a benefit show for Make A Wish Foundation. We caught up with drummer/singer Gil Moore to talk about the tour and more. Watch our conversation and enter to win tickets to the show.

Triumph are hitting the road in 2026 for their 50th anniversary. The tour is goingto kick off at Hard Rock Live in Orlando on April 10th, 2026. The show will also be a benefit for the Make A Wish Foundation. You can enter to win tickets to the show here.

Recently I caught up with drummer and singer from Triumph, Gil Moore, to discuss this tour opener and more.There has been a lot going on with Triumph over the last few years. It really started with the band’s documentary “Triumph: Rock & Roll Machine” in 2021. Then a couple things happened in 2025. One was in the release of the tribute album Magic Power: All-Star Tribute to Triumph." The other was Triumph did their first live performance in 17 years before game two of the NHL Stanley Cup Final in Edmonton. This was because the EDmonton Oilers, who were in the finals, had adopted the Triumph tune “Lay It On The Line” as their theme for the play offs.

The tour has a lot to be excited about. The band has always embraced visuals effects that add to the concert experience and Gil has been a major part of that. Of course we discussed that. The band will also be going from a trio to a six piece band for the tour. They will add guitarist Phil X who was a one time member of Triumph and also the current guitarist for Bon Jovi. They are also bringing along a couple musicians from Slash’s band in bassist Todd Kerns, and drummer Brent Fitz.

The show will also have a multi day exoctic car festival around it. Gil seems to be looking forward to that as well. Especially because Triumph will be in town early to rehearse. They are already rehearsing for the tour. In fact Gil mentioned that Rik Emmett would be dropping by right after our interview for them to get to some jamming.

Gil and I had just spoken back in December just as they were announcing the tour. At that time we actually spoke with the entire band. You can check out that conversation here. With the anticipation of this tour, believe me, you don’t want to miss it’s kick off on April 10th, 2026, at Hard Rock Live here in Orlando!

