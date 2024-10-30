What is your favorite TYPE of scary movie?

New study ranks scariest horror films by tracking audience heart rate (Motortion/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

It’s that time of year, scary movies everywhere you turn! But what is your favorite type? Slasher, psychological, supernatural...?

According to a new poll, psychological horror movies like “Silence of the Lambs” and “Misery” were the most popular type at 18%.

Next up was comedic horror like “Shaun of the Living Dead” at 15%.

In third place was supernatural horror like “The Exorcist” at 11%.

Then came vampire horror at 7%, monster and zombie were tied at 5%, slasher at 4% (that result surprised me), and witchcraft coming in at 3%.

Technically the highest percent response was “none of the above” at 25% so maybe those people just don’t like horror movies at all?

So what type have YOU been watching this Halloween season??

Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Denise "Cassidy" Cassandra

Denise traded her beloved Memphis Grizzlies and BBQ in 2014 for beautiful weather, theme parks and her love for classic rock. She drives an awesome American muscle car, geeks out over her favorite TV shows, and can keep up with the boys when they’re talking sports.

