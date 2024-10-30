What is your favorite TYPE of scary movie?

It’s that time of year, scary movies everywhere you turn! But what is your favorite type? Slasher, psychological, supernatural...?

According to a new poll, psychological horror movies like “Silence of the Lambs” and “Misery” were the most popular type at 18%.

Next up was comedic horror like “Shaun of the Living Dead” at 15%.

In third place was supernatural horror like “The Exorcist” at 11%.

Then came vampire horror at 7%, monster and zombie were tied at 5%, slasher at 4% (that result surprised me), and witchcraft coming in at 3%.

Technically the highest percent response was “none of the above” at 25% so maybe those people just don’t like horror movies at all?

So what type have YOU been watching this Halloween season??