What’s Something That Seems Easy for Others But is Difficult for You?

You know, sometimes it’s nice to see you’re not the ONLY one who has problems with certain things. Someone asked the internet “What is something that seems easy to other people, but is difficult for you?” And the folks over at Reddit had plenty to say! Here are some of the best responses:

1. “Knowing when to jump in and out of conversations.” Or, “Ending conversations.”

2. “Expressing myself in photos.” Or, “taking selfies.”

3. “Remembering names.”

4. “Basic math.”

5. “Basic navigation.”

6. “Parking straight.”

7. “Rolling my Rs.”

8. “Shuffling cards.”

9. “Hula-hooping.”

10. “Cutting in a straight line with scissors.”

11. “Chopsticks.

12. “Picking out the movie on Netflix.”

Some of those I’ve got down... I can roll my R’s, hula-hoop, shuffle cards, I love math... But remembering names?? Forget it, we all need nametags. What do we need to add to this list?