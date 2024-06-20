You Can Get A Free Kitty Tattoo If You Donate Some Food For Local Shelters

Kitty (Ethan Dometrius)

By Ethan

I saw a Facebook post the other day offering a free tattoo, and I had to take advantage of it. For one it was a free tattoo. And 2, it helps local animal shelters. June is adopt-a-cat month and Poison Apple Tattoo in Clearwater is the shop offering the deal. You get a 30 pound bag of cat food for a donation, and you score a free flash tattoo. You can also actually adopt a cat if you were in the market for another kitty. We recently adopted 2 of them, so we don’t have room for more...yet. But I’m always happy to donate to animal shelters, and to get a free quickie tattoo in exchange is a nice bonus. Check out Poison Apple’s FB post:

And check out my actual kitty tattoo I got!

Got a free kitty tattoo for donating to a kitty charity! (1073theEagle)

