You can get paid to try lots of pumpkin-flavored products

PSL season FILE PHOTO: All of the pumpkin products will soon be out. (Photographer: George Dolgikh/George Dolgikh - stock.adobe.com)

If one of your favorite parts of fall is pumpkin-flavored everything, here’s a job for you!

The website Finance Buzz will pay someone $1,000 to be a “Pumpkin Spice Pundit” and try all the pumpkin-flavored products Trader Joe’s stocks this fall.

We’re talking pumpkin waffles, pumpkin cinnamon rolls, pumpkin-spice ginger brew... all the pumpkin delights you can imagine!

If selected, you get a $500 Trader Joe’s gift card to pay for the products to try, plus the $1,000 payment.

Ready to apply?? You have until Tuesday, September 10th, to apply!