You can get paid to try lots of pumpkin-flavored products

Pumpkin spice latte in a paper cup on dark background

PSL season FILE PHOTO: All of the pumpkin products will soon be out. (Photographer: George Dolgikh/George Dolgikh - stock.adobe.com)

By Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

If one of your favorite parts of fall is pumpkin-flavored everything, here’s a job for you!

The website Finance Buzz will pay someone $1,000 to be a “Pumpkin Spice Pundit” and try all the pumpkin-flavored products Trader Joe’s stocks this fall.

We’re talking pumpkin waffles, pumpkin cinnamon rolls, pumpkin-spice ginger brew... all the pumpkin delights you can imagine!

If selected, you get a $500 Trader Joe’s gift card to pay for the products to try, plus the $1,000 payment.

Ready to apply?? You have until Tuesday, September 10th, to apply!

Denise "Cassidy" Cassandra

Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Denise traded her beloved Memphis Grizzlies and BBQ in 2014 for beautiful weather, theme parks and her love for classic rock. She drives an awesome American muscle car, geeks out over her favorite TV shows, and can keep up with the boys when they’re talking sports.

