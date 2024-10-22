ZZ Top adds tour dates including stops in Florida

In case you haven’t been keeping up with ZZ Top and their tour schedule, it’s the never-ending tour! But, for ZZ Top fans, that’s a good thing!

They just-announced their “Elevation Tour” will kick off March 5th in Dothan, AL, plus four stops in Florida. The Florida dates are”

March 9 - Pompano Beach Amphitheater

March 10 - Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers

March 12 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

March 14 - St. Augustine Amphitheater





Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, Oct. 25th. For their full tour schedule and to purchase tickets, click here.