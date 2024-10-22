ZZ Top adds tour dates including stops in Florida

ZZ Top in 2016; Brill/ullstein bild via Getty Images

By Jay Edwards

In case you haven’t been keeping up with ZZ Top and their tour schedule, it’s the never-ending tour! But, for ZZ Top fans, that’s a good thing!

They just-announced their “Elevation Tour” will kick off March 5th in Dothan, AL, plus four stops in Florida. The Florida dates are”

March 9 - Pompano Beach Amphitheater

March 10 - Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers

March 12 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

March 14 - St. Augustine Amphitheater


Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, Oct. 25th. For their full tour schedule and to purchase tickets, click here.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

