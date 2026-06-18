98.9 WMMO Bryan Adams & Pat Benatar Weekend of Winning

Bryan Adams

This Father’s Day weekend, you could score two tickets to see Bryan Adams in concert, because DADS ROCK!

Listen for keywords (6/19-6/21) to be announced this weekend of winning, and enter each hour’s keyword in the entry form below for your chance to win!

You could score two tickets to see Bryan Adams along with special guest Pat Benatar + Neil Giraldo in concert on August 5th, 2026 at the Kia Center!

Click here to listen to Jay & Brandi’s interview with Bryan Adams!

For more info. on the show, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/19/26 - 6/21/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Flagler, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for keywords and complete the Official Entry Form above. Up to one winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Bryan Adams at the KIA Center on 8/5/26. ARV= 125.20. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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