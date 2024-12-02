AC/DC Tour Dates Announced & You Could Win Tickets

AC/DC

AC/DC is hitting the road with a tour stop at Raymond James Stadium, and ‘For Those About to Rock,’ we have you covered with free tickets to the show!

Listen this week (12/3-12/6) at 7am for your shot at scoring two tickets to the show. Plus, you can enter below for another way to win.

Tickets go on-sale this Friday, December 6th at 12pm. Click here for more info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 12/1/24-4/30/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter on-line, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. On-air - listen 12/3/24-12/6/24 & be the designated caller at 844-862-9890. Up to four (4) on-air winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see AC/DC perform live on 5/16/25 at Raymond James Stadium . ARV = $199. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

