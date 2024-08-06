AdventHealth Lady Track Shack 5k Returns on Oct. 5th at a New Location

Lady Track Shack 5K

98.9 WMMO invites you to donate or participate in the AdventHealth Lady Track Shack 5K on October 5th, 2024 at Park Avenue in Winter Park!

With your help, let’s raise money for local women who don’t have the resources to get annual mammograms or other diagnostic screenings. Each $135 raised will help provide a mammogram to one uninsured woman in need through the AdventHealth Breast Cancer Care Fund.

Donate or raise money to receive special race number recognition, earn badges and win prizes! Every $25 raised gets you one entry into a drawing to win prizes.

#FundAMammo by registering or making a donation today! Click here for more info.













