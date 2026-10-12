Join Jay at Frogger’s Grill and Bar for a Bud Light NFL Watch Party - 10/18

WMMO Bud Light Watch Party (Michael Phillips)

Join Jay on Sunday, October 18th, from 1p-3p at Frogger’s Grill and Bar in Apopka, for our Bud Light NFL Watch Party!

Enjoy ice‑cold Bud Light specials while you hang out with the WMMO crew! *Register for your chance to win a $750 NFL Shop gift card to spend on tickets, jerseys, and more! *Plus, you’ll have a chance to score tickets to see Kansas at Hard Rock Live Orlando on February 12th, 2027!

*21 and older. No purchase necessary.

Can’t make it? Click here to find out where the WMMO crew will be next!

Frogger’s Grill and Bar is located at 1601 Rock Springs Rd, Apopka, FL 32712

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