Join Supa Dave at Froggers Grill & Bar in Oviedo for a Bud Light NFL Watch Party - 11/1

WMMO Bud Light Watch Party (Michael Phillips)

Join Supa Dave on Sunday, November 1st, from 1p-3p at Froggers Grill & Bar in Oviedo, for our Bud Light NFL Watch Party!

Enjoy ice‑cold Bud Light specials while you hang out with the WMMO crew! *Register for your chance to win a $750 NFL Shop gift card to spend on tickets, jerseys, and more! *Plus, you’ll have a chance to score tickets to see Kansas at Hard Rock Live Orlando on February 12th, 2027!

*21 and older. No purchase necessary.

Can’t make it? Click here to find out where the WMMO crew will be next!

Froggers Grill & Bar is located at 27 Alafaya Woods Blvd, Oviedo, FL 32765.

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