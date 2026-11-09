Join Supa Dave at Oviedo Park Pub for a Bud Light NFL Watch Party - 11/15

WMMO Bud Light Watch Party (Michael Phillips)

Join Supa Dave on Sunday, November 15th, from 1p-3p at Oviedo Park Pub, for our Bud Light NFL Watch Party!

Enjoy ice‑cold Bud Light specials while you hang out with the WMMO crew! *Register for your chance to win a $750 NFL Shop gift card to spend on tickets, jerseys, and more! *Plus, you’ll have a chance to score tickets to see Iron Maiden at Benchmark International Arena on May 1st, 2027!

*21 and older. No purchase necessary.

Can’t make it? Click here to find out where the WMMO crew will be next!

Oviedo Park Pub is located at 888 City Walk Ln, Oviedo, FL 32765.

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