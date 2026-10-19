Join Supa Dave at Thornton Park Pub for a Bud Light NFL Watch Party - 10/22

WMMO Bud Light Watch Party (Michael Phillips)

Join Supa Dave on Thursday, October 22nd, from 7p-9p at Thornton Park Pub in Downtown Orlando, for our Bud Light NFL Watch Party!

Enjoy ice‑cold Bud Light specials while you hang out with the WMMO crew! *Register for your chance to win a $750 NFL Shop gift card to spend on tickets, jerseys, and more! *Plus, you’ll have a chance to score tickets to see Kansas at Hard Rock Live Orlando on February 12th, 2027!

*21 and older. No purchase necessary.

Can’t make it? Click here to find out where the WMMO crew will be next!

Thornton Park Pub is located at 808 E Washington St, Orlando, FL 32801.

©2025 Cox Media Group