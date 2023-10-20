Your Local Business Deserves Free Advertising - Enter Today

Ocean Bank

98.9 WMMO is going local with an opportunity for one small business to receive a $10,000 advertising grant! Nominate your small business below and you may be selected to win 98.9 WMMO’s $10,000 Small Business Advertising Grant presented by Ocean Bank. It could be a game changer for one local business owner that does cool stuff in the community!

So, share with your favorite local spot or nominate your small business by completing the form below. One winner will receive $10,000 in free radio advertising with 98.9 WMMO’s $10,000 Small Business Advertising Grant presented by Ocean Bank. Member FDIC.

Click here to review contest rules and eligibility requirements. No purchase necessary.

NO PURCH. NEC. SKILL CONTEST. 10/26/23 –11/26/23. Open to legal FL res. of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, Brevard and Flagler Counties; 18+; who is an authorized rep. of Nominated Business. To enter, (i) write 300-word essay about why the Nominated Business should receive the prize, and (ii) enter on the WMMO website (www.WMMO.com) or WMMO mobile app. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.WMMO.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804.

