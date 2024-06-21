Red Hot & Boom

2024 Red Hot & Boom Artists

Blue Stone Circle

Blue Stone Circle is an Orlando-based band that knows how to get a crowd to their feet. For more than 15 years, the band has put on expert performances and electrified audiences. The group isn’t confined to a single musical category and plays a variety of hits and crowd favorites from all genres and decades. The group has shared the stage with notable acts such as Seth Meyers, *NYSNC, REO Speedwagon, Huey Lewis and the Backstreet Boys. They have and been a favorite at Disney and Universal Studios, performing as a mainstay at Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville in Universal City Walk.

No Lonely Hearts

No Lonely Hearts is a group composed of talented young men who were selected from a nationwide audition and brought together to showcase their impressive vocals and unique dance moves. Collaborating with the same team that helped form *NSYNC and The Backstreet Boys, the Orlando-based group is on a mission to deliver as the next big boy band. After releasing their debut single “A Little Bit Longer” in 2022, the song was well-received by audiences and the group quickly gained a following. Now with their latest single “Better Than Me,” the rising boy band’s tour calendar continues to grow as they share their music across the nation.

Relic * Battle of the Bands Winner *

Relic, an energetic Orlando band, masterfully blends southern rock, classic rock and soul. The band was recently awarded first place at the inaugural Battle of the Bands competition hosted by the City of Altamonte Springs. Known for their captivating performances at Brownwood Paddock Square, Spanish Springs and Sawgrass Grove, Relic has garnered significant acclaim in The Villages. They are currently contenders for the titles of “Best Cover Band” and “Best Rock Act” in Orlando Weekly’s annual awards.

Voodoo Moonshine

“Bluesy groove rock band” Voodoo Moonshine has brought their unique energy to music lovers across the world. Although formed in Memphis, Tennessee, the group has achieved great success in Europe after the release of their debut album “Decade of Chaos.” The four-piece band has been voted “Number One Band” seven times in England, six times in Japan and become one of the top three requested in Dublin, Ireland. The band was recently awarded second place at the inaugural Battle of the Bands competition.

The Intracoastals

Originating in New Smyrna Beach, the Intracoastals are a high-energy beach-rock-reggae band. The group has performed at places such as the Bag A Donut Festival, Dunedin Brewery and Terra Fermata Tiki Bar. The group is on a mission to spread their high-energy vibe everywhere they go. The band was recently awarded third place at the inaugural City Battle of the Bands competition.

Stay Social

Like on Facebook

www.Facebook.com/CityofAltamonte

Follow on Instagram

www.instagram.com/cityofaltamontesprings

Follow on Twitter

www.Twitter.com/CityofAltamonte

Special thank you to event sponsors the City of Altamonte Springs, Advent Health, Emerson International Inc., SeaWorld Orlando, Altamonte Mall, The Abbey Bar Catering and Embassy Suites by Hilton.

©2024 Cox Media Group