2024 Red Hot & Boom Fun Facts

Central Florida’s largest annual Independence Day event, Red Hot & Boom, brings music, fireworks, food and fun to Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs. Discover more about our incredible lineup of musicians and other exciting details.

Artist Facts

• Blue Stone Circle Orlando’s premier party band is coming to Cranes Roost Park! A crowd favorite, this electric ensemble has shared the stage with some of your favorite acts, including Seth Meyers, NYSNC, REO Speedwagon, Huey Lewis and the Backstreet Boys.

• No Lonely Hearts Band members Alex Valentino, Brian Michael, Oliver Fox, Aidan Regan and Dylan Williams were hand-selected during an intense, nationwide audition process to form No Lonely Hearts. Their latest single and video, “Better Than Me,” is available for streaming drawing inspiration from legendary groups such as New Kids on the Block, *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys and 98 Degrees.

• Relic

Winning first place at the City’s inaugural Battle of the Bands competition, Relic has gained praise in the Villages after performances at Brownwood Paddock Square, Spanish Springs and Sawgrass Grove. They are in the running for “Best Cover Band” and “Best Rock Act” by Orlando Weekly.

• Voodoo Moonshine

This band has certainly gone global with fans across the world! The four-piece band has been voted “Number One Band” seven times in England, six times in Japan and become one of the top three bands requested in Dublin, Ireland. The band was recently awarded second place at the inaugural Battle of the Bands competition.

• The Intracoastals

Originating in New Smyrna Beach, the Intracoastals are a high energy beach-rock-reggae band. The group is on a mission to spread their high-energy vibe everywhere they go. Bringing home the bronze, the band was recently awarded third place at Battle of the Bands earlier this summer.

*Note: Performances are subject to change without notice.

Fun Facts

• Did you know? Red Hot & Boom was originally launched to showcase Altamonte Springs as a premier destination, highlighting the heart of the City – Cranes Roost Park in Uptown Altamonte. Since then, the event has transformed into a summertime staple, bringing together more than two million people over the years.

• This is the 27th year the City of Altamonte Springs has hosted Red Hot & Boom!

• The City is excited to welcome three new bands to Red Hot & Boom – Relic, Voodoo Moonshine and The Intracoastals. These musicians let their talent shine at Battle of the Bands winning a coveted chance to play on the iconic floating stage. They are sure to rock the roost for an Independence Day celebration you don’t want to miss. Spectators can discover new sounds with a familiar flavor against a backdrop of shimmering water during this one-of-a-kind concert.

• Red Hot & Boom is not complete without its spectacular fireworks display. More than 14,000 fireworks will launch over Cranes Roost Park during the 25-minute show.

• Come hungry! Red Hot & Boom combines its incredible music and fireworks with all your favorite street fair foods. From the indulgent funnel cake to the classic cook out burger, there is something for everyone. Vendors will have foods from all around the world as well as unique merchandise for purchase from 5 to 10 p.m.

• Security checkpoints are located throughout the venue. The ASPD encourages everyone who “Sees Something to Say Something” as it relates to anything suspicious or criminal in nature. To report suspicious activity, call 855-FLA-SAFE (855-352-7233) or download the Florida See Say app. Note: The phone number does not support text messages.

• Event patrons are encouraged to text RHB2024 to 888777 to receive important Red Hot & Boom updates before and during the event.

• NO pets are permitted in Cranes Roost Park starting at 7 a.m. on July 3.

• Red Hot & Boom is made possible through multijurisdictional collaboration. Through the support from local and regional first responders and top-notch law enforcement agencies, the City is able to deliver a safe, exciting event for the people of Central Florida to enjoy.

Special thank you to event sponsors the City of Altamonte Springs, Advent Health, Emerson International Inc., SeaWorld Orlando, Altamonte Mall, The Abbey Bar Catering and Embassy Suites by Hilton.

