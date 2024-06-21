Red Hot & Boom

2024 Red Hot & Boom Tip Sheet

Watching the Weather

Red Hot & Boom is a rain or shine event on Wednesday, July 3. The fireworks display will go on, though weather could delay when it starts. Should there be any severe storms or lightning, event organizers will make announcements for guests to seek shelter. To mitigate the concerns of hot weather, guests are urged to stay hydrated. First-aid tents are onsite, staffed by firefighters and paramedics. Mist tents and concessions are also available to offer some relief from the heat.

Safety First

Guest safety is our number one priority. The Altamonte Springs Police Department oversees the security detail for the event, with participation from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office as well as several other local, regional, state and federal agencies. To ensure the safety of everyone in attendance, security measures are constantly reviewed and modified. There are also various security checkpoints throughout the venue.

The Altamonte Springs Police Department (ASPD) values the strong community partnership we share with residents and visitors alike. The ASPD encourages everyone who “Sees Something to Say Something” as it relates to anything suspicious or criminal in nature.

To report suspicious activity, call 855-FLA-SAFE (855-352-7233) or download the Florida See Say app. Please note, the phone number does not support text messages.

Event patrons are encouraged to text RHB2024 to 888777 to receive important Red Hot & Boom updates before and during the event.

On the Roads

As early as Tuesday, July 2, many streets in and around Cranes Roost Park will close. Once the fireworks display has ended, many streets will become one-way to help facilitate your ride home. Attendees driving to the event should try to park in the direction they need to go when it’s time to leave. For road closures, traffic tips, recommended routes and more information on going to and from the event, visit Altamonte.org/RHB.

What to Bring

Dozens of vendors are on hand to provide hot food and cold drinks for purchase.

Guests can bring the following items to Red Hot & Boom to make their visit more comfortable:

• Pop-up tents/canopies – maximum size 10′ x 10′ with no sides. Tents/canopies in the amphitheater must be taken down by 5 p.m. All others must be taken down at sundown.

• Blankets or tarps no bigger than 10′ x 10′.

• Folding chairs or beach chairs.

• Personal soft-sided coolers that can be carried in by a shoulder strap or single handle.

*Note: All packages, soft side coolers, backpacks, etc. are subject to inspection.

What NOT to Bring

The following items are NOT allowed in the venue or parking areas:

• Drones

• Alcohol/Drugs

• Glass

• Coolers over 2′ x 2′

• Coolers on wheels

• Unauthorized weapons, sharp objects or personal fireworks

• Grills, propane tanks or open flames

• Pets (NO pets are permitted in Cranes Roost Park starting at 7 a.m. on July 3)

Special thank you to event sponsors the City of Altamonte Springs, Advent Health, Emerson International Inc., SeaWorld Orlando, Altamonte Mall, The Abbey Bar Catering and Embassy Suites by Hilton.

