RED HOT & BOOM Traffic Information

CLOSURES
• Altamonte Mall parking garages are closed July 2 at 7 a.m. through July 4 at 7 a.m.
• Road closures on July 2:
• Cranes Roost Boulevard will close at 10 a.m. between Uptown Boulevard and Festival Drive.
• Uptown Boulevard is closed to thru traffic starting at 2 p.m.
• Cranes Roost Boulevard will close at 2 p.m. between Shorecrest Drive and Festival Drive.
• Road closures on July 3:
• The rear entrance to the Altamonte Mall on Festival Drive closes at 7 a.m.
• CenterPointe Circle closes at 7 a.m.
• Festival Drive will close at 7 a.m. between the Altamonte Mall Loop Road and Central Parkway.
• Cranes Roost Boulevard is closed at S.R. 436 starting at 6:30 p.m.
Note: All affected roads are scheduled to reopen on July 4 at approximately 2 a.m.
TRAFFIC TIPS FOR JULY 3
• Disabled parking is available in the parking lot near Festival Drive and Central Parkway and in a designated area in the Altamonte Mall parking lot north of the AMC theaters. Disabled access is available in Cranes Roost Park. Disabled seating is available first-come, first-served at the top of the Eddie Rose Amphitheater.
• Traffic exiting I-4 at S.R. 436 (eastbound and westbound) will only be able to turn right onto S.R. 436 beginning at 8 p.m. (time is subject to change).
• Traffic on the eastbound I-4 Express lanes exiting at Central Parkway will be directed to turn left (west) onto Central Parkway at 8 p.m. (time is subject to change).
• In general, making a right turn is easier than making a left turn. In many places, left turns and U-turns are restricted after the fireworks.
• Sometimes, it’s better to take the longer route around the most congested areas before heading toward your final destination.
• Use the map and consider how you are required to turn before deciding where to park.
• If you find yourself making a turn you didn’t plan on, you can make a turn toward your destination on another major road in about two to three miles. Consider an alternate route in advance.
• For the best travel results, use the map to pick alternate routes that flow away from the I-4/S.R. 436 area.
• The fireworks end around 10 p.m. and most traffic routes are flowing normally by 11:30 p.m.
Special thank you to event sponsors the City of Altamonte Springs, Advent Health, Emerson International Inc., SeaWorld Orlando, Altamonte Mall, The Abbey Bar Catering and Embassy Suites by Hilton.
