RED HOT & BOOM Traffic Information

Red Hot & Boom

CLOSURES

• Altamonte Mall parking garages are closed July 2 at 7 a.m. through July 4 at 7 a.m.

• Road closures on July 2:

• Cranes Roost Boulevard will close at 10 a.m. between Uptown Boulevard and Festival Drive.

• Uptown Boulevard is closed to thru traffic starting at 2 p.m.

• Cranes Roost Boulevard will close at 2 p.m. between Shorecrest Drive and Festival Drive.

• Road closures on July 3:

• The rear entrance to the Altamonte Mall on Festival Drive closes at 7 a.m.

• CenterPointe Circle closes at 7 a.m.

• Festival Drive will close at 7 a.m. between the Altamonte Mall Loop Road and Central Parkway.

• Cranes Roost Boulevard is closed at S.R. 436 starting at 6:30 p.m.

Note: All affected roads are scheduled to reopen on July 4 at approximately 2 a.m.

TRAFFIC TIPS FOR JULY 3

• Disabled parking is available in the parking lot near Festival Drive and Central Parkway and in a designated area in the Altamonte Mall parking lot north of the AMC theaters. Disabled access is available in Cranes Roost Park. Disabled seating is available first-come, first-served at the top of the Eddie Rose Amphitheater.

• Traffic exiting I-4 at S.R. 436 (eastbound and westbound) will only be able to turn right onto S.R. 436 beginning at 8 p.m. (time is subject to change).

• Traffic on the eastbound I-4 Express lanes exiting at Central Parkway will be directed to turn left (west) onto Central Parkway at 8 p.m. (time is subject to change).

• In general, making a right turn is easier than making a left turn. In many places, left turns and U-turns are restricted after the fireworks.

• Sometimes, it’s better to take the longer route around the most congested areas before heading toward your final destination.

• Use the map and consider how you are required to turn before deciding where to park.

• If you find yourself making a turn you didn’t plan on, you can make a turn toward your destination on another major road in about two to three miles. Consider an alternate route in advance.

• For the best travel results, use the map to pick alternate routes that flow away from the I-4/S.R. 436 area.

• The fireworks end around 10 p.m. and most traffic routes are flowing normally by 11:30 p.m.

Special thank you to event sponsors the City of Altamonte Springs, Advent Health, Emerson International Inc., SeaWorld Orlando, Altamonte Mall, The Abbey Bar Catering and Embassy Suites by Hilton.

Traffic Closures

©2024 Cox Media Group