AC/DC fans pick “Thunderstruck” for their Christmas #1 campaign

AC/DC fans have decided on what song they want to make #1 for Christmas.

Earlier this month, in honor of the band's 50th anniversary, the Facebook fan group AC/DC We Salute You launched a campaign to get an AC/DC single on top of the U.K. chart for the holidays. After a vote, fans have decided to concentrate their efforts into the 1990 song "Thunderstruck."

The campaign follows the one the band launched in 2013 for their 40th anniversary. They set out to get the classic AC/DC single “Highway To Hell” to the top of the U.K. chart but ultimately got it to #4.

"It is fitting in a way. Last time out, we championed a Bon Scott song. This time, we're championing a Brian Johnson song," the group shares. They advise that fans download "Thunderstruck" between December 15 and December 21 to have the best chance at that coveted Christmas #1.

In other AC/DC news, drummer Phil Rudd tells New Zealand's Stuff that he's auctioning off some of his personal items to help raise money for a cancer charity in honor of his best friend Toni Wilson, who is dying from breast cancer. Items that will go up for auction include AC/DC gear, drum sticks played while performing, memorabilia and even a sports car. Proceeds will go to the New Zealand Breast Cancer Foundation.

