Alex Van Halen schedules three-city book signing tour for 'Brothers'

By Andrea Dresdale

Alex Van Halen will promote his upcoming memoir, Brothers, with a three-city book signing tour.

The Van Halen drummer will be appearing Oct. 21 at Barnes & Noble's Fifth Avenue New York City location; Oct. 22 at Books & Greetings in Northvale, New Jersey; and Oct. 24 at Live Talks LA @ The Frost Auditorium in Culver City, California. Tickets are required for each event, but the price of the ticket includes a copy of Brothers, which is officially releasing on Oct. 22.

The Culver City event, which includes a live chat with Alex, is also being made available virtually, if you can't make it to California.

As previously reported, Alex recently shared a snippet of "Unfinished," described as the "last piece of music" he and his late brother, Eddie Van Halen, wrote together, on social media. The entire song will be included in the audiobook version of Brothers, described by Alex as a love letter to Eddie, who died in October 2020.

