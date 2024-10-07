Allman Brothers Band releasing their final concert from October 2014

In October 2014, the Allman Brothers Band played their final live show, and now fans will be able to experience it again.

The concert, which took place Oct. 28, 2014, at New York’s Beacon Theatre, has been remastered and will be released digitally on Oct. 25 and as a three-CD set, with a 16-page booklet, on Nov. 22.

The location of the concert was, of course, very special to the Allman Brothers Band. They'd played the venue annually since 1989, which helped them set a Broadway record of 237 consecutive sold-out shows.

The concert had the band — founders Gregg Allman, Jaimoe and Butch Trucks, along with Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, Marc Quinones and Oteil Burbridge — playing a set that included such songs as “Mountain Jam,” “Midnight Rider,” “Whipping Post” and “Melissa.” The three-set show was one of the longest in the band's history, lasting into the wee hours of the morning, which coincided with the 43rd anniversary of Duane Allman’s death.

Final Concert 10-28-14 is available for preorder now.

