The Beach Boys joined by special guest Dexter Holland of The Offspring at Oceans Calling

The Beach Boys brought out a special guest during their set at Maryland's 2024 Oceans Calling festival, The Offspring frontman Dexter Holland.

Holland joined the Mike Love-led band for a rendition of the Beach Boys classic "Wouldn't It Be Nice." You can watch footage of the onstage collaboration now via The Beach Boys' Instagram.

The Beach Boys join the growing list of The Offspring's live collaborators — over the past year, they've performed with Queen's Brian May, Ed Sheeran and Yungblud.

The Beach Boys have plenty more dates on the books for both 2024 and 2025. Their next show is happening Oct. 11 in Biloxi, Mississippi. A complete list of dates can be found at thebeachboys.com.

