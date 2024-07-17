Billy Joel, “We Are The World” doc earn Emmy nods

Billy Joel has a chance to add an Emmy to his trophy case.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just earned an Emmy nod for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded) for his CBS special, Billy Joel: The 100th - Live at Madison Square Garden.

He does face some stiff competition, including comedy specials from Dave Chapelle, Trevor Noah and Nikki Glaser, and the CBS special Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic.

Billy Joel: The 100th - Live at Madison Square Garden aired back in April and, as the title gives away, is a recording of his 100th show at the iconic New York venue.

The airing wasn’t without issues, though, as the beginning of the program was delayed due to the Masters tournament, and the end got cut off in the middle of “Piano Man” in order to cut to local news. CBS wound up apologizing and then re-airing the show a few days later.

The nomination comes as Billy is getting ready to say goodbye to his MSG residency. His final residency show is happening July 25.

Also earning an Emmy nod this year is the documentary The Greatest Night in Pop for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special, which means Lionel Richie is up for an award as the doc's producer. The film is also up for Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program.

The Greatest Night in Pop is about the making of the all-star charity single "We Are The World," which featured musicians like Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Michael Jackson and others.

The 76th Emmy Awards will broadcast live on ABC on Sept. 15 from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE and stream the next day on Hulu.

