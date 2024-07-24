Billy Joel's final MSG residency show celebrated with special exhibit, merch and food

Billy Joel will play the final show in his residency at New York's Madison Square Garden on Thursday, and the legendary venue is sending the Piano Man out with a bang.

Starting Thursday, fans can see a "Defining Moments" exhibit on the Garden's sixth-floor concourse, which will feature memorabilia from Billy's entire career run of 150 shows, including a pair of his Ray-Bans, set lists, photos, ticket stubs and a replica of one of his banners, which are currently hanging in the rafters. Fans will also be able to write a special message to Billy.

Meanwhile, fans who attend the final show will be able to enjoy special foods at the venue's concession stands, including a "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant"-themed menu of items like cannoli and chicken vodka parmesan heroes.

And everyone — not just ticket holders — can access a pop-up merch shop at Chase Square at the Garden. It's open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and features a range of merchandise celebrating the final show, including varsity jackets, T-shirts, posters, prints, hats, tote bags and mugs.

Billy's Instagram has posted a carousel of photos showing some of the famous guests he's welcomed during the residency, which started in January 2014. Among them: Tony Bennett, Sting, Miley Cyrus, Jon Bon Jovi, Elvis Costello, Jimmy Fallon, Bruce Springsteen, Phish frontman Trey Anastasio and Billy's daughters Alexa, Della and Remy.

