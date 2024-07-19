Blondie cancels August & September shows

Blondie has announced the cancelation of their upcoming tour dates, although they did not offer up a reason why.

"We are saddened to announce the cancellation of several upcoming Blondie concert dates during August and September," the band shares on Instagram. "This was a hard decision to make, and we understand how disappointing this news is for everyone. We will keep you further informed as soon as possible."

They add, “Your support means the world to us, and we are grateful for your understanding,” noting that fans will be issued refunds for their tickets.

Blondie only had a handful of shows on the books for the rest of the year, including August concerts in Carnation, Washington, and Troutdale, Oregon, as well as a spot at the Evolution Festival in St. Louis on Sept. 28.

Ticket holders are being told to contact their point of purchase for refund information.

