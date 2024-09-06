Books on legendary music venues CBGB and the Marquee coming in October

The history of two legendary music venues will be explored in books set for release in October.

This Ain't No Disco: The Story of CBGB, about the famed New York punk club CBGB that launched the careers of bands like the Ramones, Blondie and Talking Heads, will be reissued with bonus material on Oct. 15.

The book from author Roman Kozak with photos by Ebet Roberts was originally released in 1988 and has long been out of print. It's described as “a detailed warts-and-all history, with memories, stories and gossip from dozens of insiders who worked, played or just hung out at CBGB.”

The new edition features an added forward by Talking Heads drummer Chris Frantz, plus new photographs and added pieces about the club’s 2006 closing.

Also coming out on Oct. 15 is Marquee: The Story of the World's Greatest Music Venue by Robert Sellers and Nick Pendleton. The book, which was previously released in the U.K. but will now be available in North America, delves into the history of London's Marquee, opened by Nick's father, Harold Pendleton.

The Marquee originally opened as a jazz club in 1958 but later transitioned to rock, with bands like Jethro Tull, Yes and Genesis playing the venue in the early days of their careers. The Rolling Stones played their first-ever show there in July 1962, with artists like the Police, the Jam, Adam and the Ants, Iron Maiden and Def Leppard also playing there.

