Bruce Springsteen to appear at special screenings of new Road Diary doc

Bruce Springsteen is set to attend two special screenings of his upcoming documentary, Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.

Billboard reports that the film will be part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Screening Series. Two special screenings being held in New York and Los Angeles, both of which will feature a conversation with Springsteen, his manager Jon Landau and the film's director, Thom Zimny, moderated by RRHOF chairman John Sykes.

The screenings are scheduled for Oct. 15 at the Museum of Modern Art in New York and Oct. 21 at the David Geffen Theater at the Motion Picture Academy in Los Angeles.

“Bruce Springsteen is one of the great artists and storytellers of our time," Sykes said in a statement. “With this film, we hear firsthand from Bruce about how music has shaped his life and learn the story behind how his legendary E Street Band continues to redefine the live music experience for over five decades.”

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band debuts Oct. 25 on Hulu and Disney+. Springsteen is also set to sit down for a conversation with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos for the primetime special Bruce Springsteen: Backstage and Backstreets, airing Oct. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the following day on Hulu and Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

