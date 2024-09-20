Bruce Springsteen releases Songs of Conscience live playlist & more

Bruce Springsteen has treated fans to another edition of his Live Series. The latest is a 15-track playlist titled Songs of Conscience, which is now on Spotify.

The playlist features performances that range from 1981 to 2023, including such songs as “This Land is Your Land,” “Promised Land,” “Born in the U.S.A.,” “Souls of the Departed,” “Long Walk Home,” “The Rising,” “The Ghost of Tom Joad,” “Sun City,” “American Skin (41 Shots)” and “Last Man Standing."

And that's not the only live Springsteen music fans can enjoy right now. The Boss' triumphant return to Asbury Park, New Jersey, at the Sea.Hear.Now festival on Sept. 15 is also available to stream via nugs.net.

The set featured performances of early Springsteen tracks like “Blinded by the Light,” “Does This Bus Stop at 82nd Street?,” “Thundercrack,” “4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)” and “Meeting Across the River,” as well as live staples like “Thunder Road,” “Tenth Avenue Freeze Out,” “Born to Run,” “Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)," "Dancing in the Dark."

Springsteen just wrapped the latest U.S. leg of his tour with The E Street Band. They launch a Canadian leg on Oct. 31 in Montreal. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

