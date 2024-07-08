Bruce Springsteen’s daughter fails to make Olympic equestrian team

L-R: Bruce Springsteen, Patti Scialfa, Jessica Springsteen/Photo credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

By Jill Lances
Looks like Bruce Springsteen will be skipping the Olympics this year.
The singer’s daughter, Jessica Springsteen, failed to make the U.S. equestrian three-person jumping squad for the upcoming Paris Olympics.
Had she successfully made the team, The Boss would have been free to be in Paris to cheer her on, as his European tour with The E Street Band ends July 27, and his U.S. dates don’t begin until August 15 in Pittsburgh. The Olympics run from July 26 to August 11.
Jessica is a previous Olympic medalist. She won a silver in the three-person jumping event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!