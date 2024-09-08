Bruce Springsteen's wife Patti Scialfa reveals cancer battle in new 'Road Diary' documentary

Bruce Springsteen’s wife and E Street Band member Patti Scialfa has been mostly absent from The Boss' current tour, and we now know why.

People reports that in the new Springsteen documentary, Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival Sunday, the 71-year-old Scialfa reveals that in 2018 she was diagnosed multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, which has made it hard for her to perform.

"I've been performing with this band for 40 years. With those first performances, it felt so good to be back onstage," Patti says of the band's tour, adding, "Touring has become a challenge for me. In 2018, well, Bruce and I were doing a play on Broadway. I was diagnosed with early stage multiple myeloma."

Because she needs to protect her immune system, she's taken a step back from the road. She says, "I just have to be careful what I choose to do and where I choose to go," adding, "Every once in a while, I come to a show or two and I can sing a few songs onstage, and that's been a treat. That's the new normal for me right now, and I'm OK with that."

Springsteen and The E Street Band kicked off their tour in February 2023, but the second U.S. leg had to be postponed after Bruce was diagnosed with peptic ulcer disease. He returned to the road in March 2024, with the final two U.S. shows scheduled for Friday in Baltimore, and Saturday at Asbury Park, New Jersey's Sea.Hear.Now Festival.

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band is set to debut Oct. 25 on Hulu.

