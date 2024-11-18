According To Jason Bonham, Sammy Hagar Is Continuing The Best Of All Worlds Tour Without Him

Sammy Hagar Visits The SiriusXM Studio LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Jason Bonham performs with Sammy Hagar at SiriusXM Studios on November 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images) (Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

In a recent Insta post abour Jason Bonham’s upcoming JBELZ tour run a fan asked him if he was going to be rejoining the Best Of All Worlds tour with Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, and Joe Satriani and you can see the response here:

Bonham on Insta (Jason Bonham's Instagram)

Jason had to leave the tour due to health issues with his mother and while he was out Kenny Aronoff filled in. Kenny had played with Sammy, Joe, and Mikey before in Chickenfoot so he was the natural choice to fill in. That and he’s played with tons of artists previously. His WIkipedia lists The Smashing Pumpkins, Bob Seger, Willie Nelson, John Fogerty, Joe Cocker, Michelle Branch, Sammy Hagar, Tony Iommi, Melissa Etheridge, Jerry Lee Lewis, Lynyrd Skynyrd, BoDeans, Joe Satriani and Jon Bon Jovi, to name a few.

So starting with the Vegas residency for the Best Of All Worlds Tour, it will be Kenny, not Jason. Don’t know if this is creating tension between them but Jason does seem bummed about it. I know I would be.

But look at the full Insta post and notice that JBLZE (Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening) will be hitting Tampa at the Hard Rock December 16th.

Here’s Jason’s full Instagram post:

Meanwhile Sammy posted that they are “up to somthin’”, possibly some new music...?