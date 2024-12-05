Check Out the Viral Video of the College Equipment Manager Body-Slamming A Helmet Thief

By Ethan

I saw this on Sportscenter first, but found the video from the Pat McAfee show and its awesome no matter where you see it. After a Cal college game there were a ton of fans on the field during some pandemonium. So of course 1 jack-hole had to ruin the good time by trying to steal a helmet from the Cal sideline. That’s when the Cal equipment manager Trevor Skogerboe saw the steal and chased the thief down. But he didn’t just chase him down, he body slammed him to keep him from taking the helmet! Fast forward to 3:10 to see Trevor in action.

